Thank The Maker: The Acolyte Requires Zero Star Wars Homework To Enjoy

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is currently confronting a problem that was once a feature of the franchise's success. All of the movies (and TV shows) from Marvel Studios share the same universe, allowing characters to cross from one superhero franchise into another. This is what made the evolution and rise of The Infinity Saga so exciting, as Marvel paid off an ongoing story arc with the culmination of an amazing two-part finale in the form of "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame." Unfortunately, since then, audiences and even dedicated fans have become burdened by the interconnectivity of the MCU, much like the comics that inspired it — and it seems "Star Wars" has been having the same issue in recent years, albeit in a different way.

Beginning with "Star Wars" in 1977, the "Star Wars" franchise was primarily defined by what is known as the Skywalker saga, focusing on the stories of Luke Skywalker and his father Anakin Skywalker. In the years that followed, there were made-for-TV movies, an unfortunate holiday special, and countless books, comics, video games, and other media that turned "Star Wars" into an Expanded Universe with tales that continued the adventures of characters like Skywalker and friends like Han Solo and Leia Organa, as well as many tertiary characters, both familiar and new. But when Disney took over Lucasfilm in 2012, almost all those stories were designated as non-canonical Star Wars Legends, and a new through line was established, along with the execution of a sequel trilogy that began with "The Force Awakens" and concluded with "The Rise of Skywalker."

But under the Disney banner, Lucasfilm expanded the reach of "Star Wars" more than ever, especially when Disney+ brought the franchise to the small screen in a big way. Shows like "The Mandalorian," "Obi-Wan Kenobi," and "Andor" have enhanced stories from both the movies and the beloved "Clone Wars" animated series that created an even richer narrative within the timeframe of the prequels. However, this has now also given Lucasfilm the same hurdle that Marvel has to overcome, by giving audiences a lot of homework to stay entrenched in what modern "Star Wars" has become.

Thankfully, when it comes to the new series "The Acolyte," that's not a problem.