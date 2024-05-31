Doctor Who's Bleak New Episode Took A Page From Netflix's Darkest Show

Spoilers below for both "Doctor Who" and "Black Mirror."

In a recent interview about the latest "Doctor Who" episode, showrunner Russell T. Davies teased that the show would "step into 'Black Mirror' territory." It turns out that Davies is a big fan of the dystopian anthology series and its creator, Charlie Brooker. But even as his latest episode took inspiration from the show, he promised it'd still have that "Doctor Who" spin:

"[Brooker's] immensely brilliant. But there's a little bit more freedom and 'Doctor Who' madness in 'Dot and Bubble'. There's a sense of fun. And monsters in the middle of it... So although it's 'Black Mirror'-like, it's more 'Doctor Who.' ['Dot and Bubble']'s got the bones and the blood of our favourite show."

Sure enough, the latest episode of season 14 is clearly based off of "Nosedive." That's a famous season 3 "Black Mirror" episode, centered around a woman whose every action has been dictated by an all-encompassing social media app where everyone constantly rates each other from one to five stars. There's no rating system in "Dot and Bubble," but the episode keeps the former episode's pastel, artificial color scheme, as well as the basic premise of a woman who's grown so used to a pervasive social media system that she can barely function as a regular human being.

The one thing Davies was wrong about, however, is the idea that "Dot and Bubble" has a stronger sense of fun behind it. Although the episode mines a ton of humor over its helpless, self-centered protagonist, it's still a miserable affair compared to "Nosedive." "Black Mirror" might be famous for its ability to invoke true despair into its viewers, but when it comes to critiquing social media, this latest "Doctor Who" installment is even bleaker.