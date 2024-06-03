Steven Spielberg Had Indiana Jones Producers Scrambling With A Last Minute Idea

Anyone who knows anything about the production of "Raiders of the Lost Ark" will know the troubles endured by director Steven Spielberg and company. Even before filming got underway, there were issues with casting. Initially, Tom Selleck was handed the role of Dr. Henry Jones Jr., before leaving due to his commitment to "Magnum P.I.," prompting rushed redesigns of the character that better suited his replacement, Harrison Ford. Once Ford was on board, however, it seemed as though Spielberg's action-adventure classic could finally get underway without any issues.

Unfortunately, that was just the start of the challenges faced by the "Raiders" crew. There are far too many examples to list here, but you can take your pick of the debacles that befell the production: the six hundred thirsty extras that threw the "Raiders" set into chaos, an outbreak of dysentery, the real pythons that took bites out of multiple actors ... the list goes on.

But what's interesting is that a lot of the problems weren't caused by external factors, but a young Spielberg himself. The director has written about allowing Harrison Ford to do his own stunts and remarked that he's amazed the actor and his stunt team made it out of the "Raiders" shoot alive, even going as far as to claim that he was an "idiot" for letting Ford perform the famous boulder run scene. It wasn't just risking the crew's life, either. On the less dramatic side, Spielberg had some very specific ideas about the film, some of which occurred to him while shooting, such as when he was suddenly struck by a vision for the perfect opening shot.