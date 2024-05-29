Star Trek's Closest TV Cousin Isn't Sci-Fi – It's Law & Order

As of this writing, the "Law & Order" TV empire incorporates 65 seasons of television, providing 1,355 episodes in toto. If you're staying in a hotel anywhere in the world, you can probably turn on your TV and flip only three channels in either direction before you'll come upon a "Law & Order" rerun. It is ubiquitous and eternal, and it has become the ultimate "comfort watch" for a populace hungry for, well, law and order.

While "Law & Order" may feature multiple beloved characters who will stay on their respective shows for many years, they tend to rotate out when a given actor wishes to retire. The shows rarely suffer from multiple, frequent cast changes, however, and they're able to keep telling interesting stories without the benefit of a particular character's point of view. Each character might bring a gruff je ne sais quoi to the series, but after airing for decades, it's become very clear who the real main character is: the criminal justice system itself.

"Law & Order" is comforting to watch because it depicts a criminal justice system operating the way Americans think it does. A criminal commits a crime, and they are apprehended by the police halfway through the episode. Then, in the show's second half, hardworking and intelligent district attorneys swiftly prosecute them. The criminals are jailed in an hour's time, and everything happened swiftly and neatly. Sometimes the bad guys get away, of course, but that was to point out loopholes in the system, loopholes that can now presumably be closed. We love "Law & Order" because the bureaucracy always functions.

That revelation, it seems, is also a way to look at "Star Trek." The main characters of "Star Trek" aren't the officers on board Starfleet vessels. The main character is ... Starfleet itself.