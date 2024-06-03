Godzilla Vs. Kong's Screenwriter Tried To Bring Mechagodzilla Into An Earlier Film

Godzilla has always been super cool, but what about a Godzilla that's actually a mechsuit? Well, Mechagodzilla was originally intended as an antithesis for the king of monsters, representing attempts to squash a force of nature that wreaks havoc or acts as a benevolent mediator, depending on who you ask. The Gundam version of Godzilla first appeared in 1974's "Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla," where a bunch of aliens from Black Hole Planet 3 built a massive robot monster to destroy Godzilla and take over the planet. After thwarted attempts to take down the OG prehistoric beast, humans took matters into their own hands to craft a high-endurance, super-powerful cyborg in 2002's "Godzilla Against Mechagodzilla," who teamed up with other beasts like Mothra to put Godzilla down (and failed).

Coming to the MonsterVerse, Mechagodzilla made its first appearance in Adam Wingard's "Godzilla vs. Kong," where the mecha is controlled telepathically by Ren Serizawa (Shun Oguri), who is guided by a twisted notion to protect Earth by overthrowing Godzilla's title of apex predator. Things take an unexpected turn when Mechagodzilla is taken over by Ghidorah's consciousness (whose remains were used to build the suit), and this leads to several casualties, and an almost-defeated Godzilla. Thanks to Kong, whose arrival allows Godzilla to overpower the suit, the day is saved, putting an end to human ambitions to override the power structure that has been in place since Godzilla's birth.

MonsterVerse writer Max Borenstein, who has worked on all the films in the franchise — except the latest "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" — told Syfy that there was an attempt to introduce the Gundam beast in an earlier film, namely 2019's "Godzilla: King of the Monsters."