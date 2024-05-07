How To Watch Godzilla X Kong At Home

The MonsterVerse keeps getting bigger and bigger, with the TV series "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" landing a second season on Apple TV+ (along with multiple other spin-offs in the works) and "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" becoming the highest grossing Godzilla movie ever. (In case you missed it, you can check out our review of the latest monster mash right here.) The film takes place after Godzilla and Kong — having joined forces for their battle against Mechagodzilla in "Godzilla vs. Kong" — divide the planet between them. Godzilla stays on the surface, sleeping on the Roman Colosseum like a cat, while Kong goes on a little bachelor adventure in Hollow Earth.

However, things get complicated when Kong encounters a civilization of giant apes and winds up in a fight with their leader, Skar King. This leads to a larger battle against an army of giant apes and a powerful new kaiju ... and only Kong and Godzilla — plus some surprise allies — can stop them.

Even though the film is still in theaters, fans who can't make the trip or would prefer to stay at home can now watch "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" without leaving their living room. That's because Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures are making "Godzilla x Kong" available to rent or perchance on digital PVOD platforms on May 14, 2024, before you're able to purchase it on Blu-ray and DVD a month later on June 11.