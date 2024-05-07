How To Watch Godzilla X Kong At Home
The MonsterVerse keeps getting bigger and bigger, with the TV series "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" landing a second season on Apple TV+ (along with multiple other spin-offs in the works) and "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" becoming the highest grossing Godzilla movie ever. (In case you missed it, you can check out our review of the latest monster mash right here.) The film takes place after Godzilla and Kong — having joined forces for their battle against Mechagodzilla in "Godzilla vs. Kong" — divide the planet between them. Godzilla stays on the surface, sleeping on the Roman Colosseum like a cat, while Kong goes on a little bachelor adventure in Hollow Earth.
However, things get complicated when Kong encounters a civilization of giant apes and winds up in a fight with their leader, Skar King. This leads to a larger battle against an army of giant apes and a powerful new kaiju ... and only Kong and Godzilla — plus some surprise allies — can stop them.
Even though the film is still in theaters, fans who can't make the trip or would prefer to stay at home can now watch "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" without leaving their living room. That's because Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures are making "Godzilla x Kong" available to rent or perchance on digital PVOD platforms on May 14, 2024, before you're able to purchase it on Blu-ray and DVD a month later on June 11.
Godzilla x Kong hits PVOD
Get ready to experience some giant blockbuster kaiju action, because you can watch both Godzilla and Kong fight on screen at the same time when "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" arrives on PVOD. As with most new digital releases, the film will cost $24.99 to purchase (for the time being). Alternatively, you can cough up $19.99 for a 48-hour rental on digital platforms.
What's more, if you purchase "Godzilla x Kong" on digital, Blu-ray, or DVD, the movie comes with several bonus features — including a featurette titled "Directors of the MonsterVerse" that features directors Gareth Edwards, Jordan Vogt-Roberts, Michael Doughtery, and Adam Wingard. The full list of bonus features reads as follows:
- GxK: Day of Reckoning
- Evolution of the Titans: Godzilla Evolved
- Evolution of the Titans: From Lonely God to King
- Into the Hollow Earth: Visualizing Hollow Earth
- Into the Hollow Earth: Monsters of Hollow Earth
- The Battles Royale: A Titanic Fight Among the Pyramids
- The Battles Royale: The Zero Gravity Battle
- The Battles Royale: The Titans Trash Rio
- The Intrepid Director: Adam Wingard: Big Kid
- The Intrepid Director: Adam Wingard: Set Tour
- The Imagination Department
- The Monarch Island Base: Portal to Another World
- The Evolution of Jia: From Orphan to Warrior
- Bernie's World: Behind the Triple Locked Door
- Commentary by Director Adam Wingard, Visual Effects Supervisor Alessandro Ongaro, Production Designer Tom Hammock, and Editor Josh Schaeffer