Godzilla's 'Animalistic' Move In Godzilla Vs. Kong, Explained

We hadn't seen much of anything like this in the franchise before because, for so many years, the character was played by a guy in a rubber suit. That most certainly has a charm, but it also has limitations. With CGI, the only real limits are the filmmaker's imagination. That allowed Wingard to let Godzilla get down and dirty, as he put it. Audiences ate it up too, as "Godzilla vs. Kong" was one of the first true blockbusters that helped get theaters back on their feet in the aftermath of the quarantine-era of the pandemic, pulling in $467 million worldwide.

In the same AMA, Wingard also explained the characterizations of the specific monsters in the film saying that "Godzilla is all attitude. Kong is 'too old for this s**t' and Mechagodzilla is a d**k." Getting down on all fours to beat Kong's ass into submission certainly fits the all attitude mantra. To that end, Wingard said from the very beginning that the film was going to have a definitive winner. That winner was Godzilla, even though Kong was revived and helped him defeat Mechagodzilla after the fact. Wingard addressed that too, and made his thoughts on the matter crystal clear.

"Godzilla def won. He killed Kong. Kong was revived. I consider the Mecha battle was outside of that. As they say: Godzilla won the fight, Kong won the movie."

Wingard will be making a bit of history as the first director to helm two entries in the Monsterverse franchise. He's back with the buddy-cop inspired "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire," which hits theaters later this year. Gareth Edwards directed 2014's "Godzilla," while Jordan Vogt-Roberts helmed "Kong: Skull Island," with Michael Dougherty stepping behind the camera for "Godzilla: King of the Monsters." The trailers have revealed that Wingard is bringing a pink Godzilla and so much more to the table this time around. What surprises are in store? We shall see.

"Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" hits theaters on March 26, 2024.