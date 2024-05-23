Legendary Director Steven Spielberg's (Top Secret) Next Movie Has A Release Date

The king has returned ... and he's bringing a very familiar collaborator along with him. It's been a long, painful year and a half since Steven Spielberg last blessed us with his work in "The Fabelmans" — look, we'd take a new Spielberg joint every six months if we could — but there's some light on the horizon once more. One of the most talented and prolific filmmakers in living memory is already looking ahead to his next production, which we now know will hit theaters almost exactly two years from this very moment in time.

The Hollywood Reporter has the scoop on the next team-up between one of the greatest directors of all time and his frequent writer, David Koepp. After working together on movies such as "Jurassic Park," "War of the Worlds," and "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull," the two will be joining forces once more on (drum roll, please) an untitled movie that's described in such maddeningly unhelpful terms as "an original event film." When Spielberg's name is attached, isn't that a given? Spielberg Nation is crying out for more details!

Spielberg Nation, sadly, will have to keep waiting. There's an added bit of intrigue to this particular project, as plot details are apparently being kept under extremely tight wraps. One would think that after delivering what was essentially his own life story with "The Fabelmans," Spielberg would have nothing left to hide moving forward. Well, Spielberg, Universal Pictures, and Amblin Entertainment have very different ideas. Read on for more details ... or, at least, the awfully few details we're privy to currently.