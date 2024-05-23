Legendary Director Steven Spielberg's (Top Secret) Next Movie Has A Release Date
The king has returned ... and he's bringing a very familiar collaborator along with him. It's been a long, painful year and a half since Steven Spielberg last blessed us with his work in "The Fabelmans" — look, we'd take a new Spielberg joint every six months if we could — but there's some light on the horizon once more. One of the most talented and prolific filmmakers in living memory is already looking ahead to his next production, which we now know will hit theaters almost exactly two years from this very moment in time.
The Hollywood Reporter has the scoop on the next team-up between one of the greatest directors of all time and his frequent writer, David Koepp. After working together on movies such as "Jurassic Park," "War of the Worlds," and "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull," the two will be joining forces once more on (drum roll, please) an untitled movie that's described in such maddeningly unhelpful terms as "an original event film." When Spielberg's name is attached, isn't that a given? Spielberg Nation is crying out for more details!
Spielberg Nation, sadly, will have to keep waiting. There's an added bit of intrigue to this particular project, as plot details are apparently being kept under extremely tight wraps. One would think that after delivering what was essentially his own life story with "The Fabelmans," Spielberg would have nothing left to hide moving forward. Well, Spielberg, Universal Pictures, and Amblin Entertainment have very different ideas. Read on for more details ... or, at least, the awfully few details we're privy to currently.
Steven Spielberg lines up his next movie ... but would could it be?
At this point, we'll take whatever we can get when it comes to the next Steven Spielberg movie. Previous reports indicated that the visionary would be tackling a bona fide classic with a Frank Bullitt-themed film and even helping turn an unfinished "Napoleon" project into an HBO miniseries. Next on the docket, however, will be this mystery movie (not literally, although we'd actually kill to see the director decide to do a murder-mystery one of these years) that we know very little about. What's certain is that fans can expect this untitled feature to drop on May 15, 2026.
Now, as for what this could possibly be? A return to the sci-fi genre for what will almost assuredly be another existential experience would obviously be incredible. In fact, it was recently revealed that Spielberg is planning a movie about UFOs. Is that what this is? Maybe. But what about taking on another musical after helming his "West Side Story" remake so brilliantly in 2021? And, admittedly, there are plenty of conspiracy-minded theorists among us who still think that a sequel to his animated "The Adventures of Tintin" film is somehow still in the cards, despite hearing absolutely nothing about it since our last significant update in 2018.
For better or worse, your guess is as good as ours. Stay tuned to /Film for any and all updates on this next Spielberg movie as they come in.