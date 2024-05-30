The First Attempt At Filming Godzilla's Tokyo Rampage Was A Total Disaster

After a 160-ft tall prehistoric monster rises out of the sea and crushes an entire village in 1954's "Godzilla," all hell breaks loose. Professionals scramble to study this ginormous beast in hopes of understanding its motives but soon realize that its mutated form follows no logic while leaving destruction in its wake. Even after a 100-ft electrified fence is built to keep the monster out, it demolishes this obstacle with its atomic breath along with the city of Tokyo, leaving thousands dead and injured before temporarily returning to the sea.

The only way director Ishirō Honda and special effects creator Eiji Tsuburaya could portray Godzilla's unforgettable Tokyo rampage was through practical means, and it was certainly not easy to pull off. At the time, Godzilla was portrayed by a man in a rubber suit — namely Nakajima Haruo, who brought the iconic monster's telltale mannerisms to life — which meant that he had to act out the choreographed destruction without missing a beat. With Tsuburaya popularizing the "tokusatsu" form of filming (which had origins in Japanese kabuki theater), a painstakingly detailed miniature set of Tokyo was juxtaposed against the man in a suit, allowing for the destruction to unfold in a manner that would appear seamless in the final cut.

However, according to the 15th issue of volume 19 of "LIFE" magazine, simply titled "Godzilla," Haruo was not the only one who donned the suit when this scene was shot, which led to several complications that had to be ironed out while contending with limited resources and other filmmaking concerns. Here is what happened.