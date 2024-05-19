How The Indonesian Government Unintentionally Gave Birth To Godzilla

According to the lore of Ishiro Honda's original Godzilla film "Gojira" (1954), the title monster came into being as the direct result of nuclear tests held in out in the Pacific. An unseen ancient sea creature was exposed to radiation from said tests, causing it to mutate into a 130-meter-tall amphibious dinosaur-like behemoth that climbs out of the ocean and lays waste to cities in Japan. It crushed buildings underfoot and can breathe clouds of destructive radiation. Nothing seems to be able to stop it.

"Gojira" was partially inspired by the real-life Daigo Fukuryu Maru disaster, an even in which a Japanese fishing vessel was exposed to nuclear radiation during the United States' Castle Bravo H-bomb tests. One of the sailors died, the rest of the crew was sick, and the Japanese public became concerned that the fish may have been tainted. Nuclear fears were justifiably high in 1954, making Honda's film incredibly timely. In subsequent sequels, Godzilla's origins have changed multiple times, fundamentally altering his status as a symbol for nuclear fear, but for decades, Godzilla persisted as the echo of the damage the United States did to Japan during World War II.

It seems that Godzilla's origins, however, were also born from a much drier, more bureaucratic source: the need to fill out a film schedule. According to a special issue of LIFE Magazine all about Godzilla published in 2019, producer Tomoyuki Tanaka conceived of "Godzilla" after another picture fell through. Tanaka was working on a film called "In the Shadow of Glory," a massive historical war epic that Japan was to shoot in conjunction with the government of Indonesia. When Indonesia withdrew their aid, Tanaka was in a lurch.

Luckily, he remembered a recent American monster movie, and felt he could do something similar at Toho.