What The Godzilla Movies Look Like Before Special Effects

Godzilla is the most famous monster in movie history, so coming up with a transcendent design in the modern day is no easy feat. The original 1954 film used special effects that were groundbreaking at the time: a man in a massive suit knocking over miniature sets. The scaly monster in that picture changed filmmaking for good, and contemporary movies are still trying to conjure up that same level of awe.

The 2010s saw a resurgence of Godzilla and his monster kin, as the American MonsterVerse series revived the classic blockbuster form. In Japan, the Reiwa era ushered in modern classics like "Shin Godzilla" and "Godzilla: Minus One." Though these films may differ in story and style, they all build upon their predecessors, creating bigger, stronger, and more technically advanced creatures than ever before.

How do these monsters come to life? A lot of CGI, extensive green screen backgrounds, and a few guys running around in skintight bodysuits. If you've ever wondered what these movies look like before the special effects are finished, you're in the right place. It's time to take a peek behind the curtain.