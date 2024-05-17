The Garfield Movie Aims To Repeat Chris Pratt's Mario Magic At The Box Office

The summer movie season could use some help, and Chris Pratt might just be here to save the day. The "Guardians of the Galaxy" and "Jurassic World" actor returns to the silver screen next weekend in "The Garfield Movie," an animated take on Jim Davis' orange, Monday-hating cat. For Sony Pictures, there is one big question; can some of that Pratt magic that made "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" ($1.36 billion worldwide) such a major hit last year rub off on this one? Even a fraction of that magic would be most welcome here.

"The Garfield Movie" is opening directly against George Miller's "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga." While the animated, family-friendly film would typically have the edge, it looks like "Furiosa" is going to win the weekend in the early going, with an opening between $46.5 and $59 million. But that doesn't mean this cat is out of luck, as Sony's latest is eyeing a debut between $32 and $41 million, per Box Office Theory. That figure also doesn't account for the Monday Memorial Day holiday, which can certainly benefit an animated flick such as this one.

Should director Mark Dindal's film come in at the higher end of those projections, it would be a solid enough start. It's nowhere near the record-breaking $204 million five-day opening posted by "Mario" last year. That said, "Garfield" reportedly carries a shockingly low $60 million production budget. Even if it's closer to $80 than $60 million, we're still not talking about a $200 million Pixar production that needs to make a ridiculous sum all around the world to break even. At that price, a $40 million opening should get it in the game. It should, on a longer timeline, have no trouble topping 2004's live-action "Garfield: The Movie" ($208 million worldwide) and its sequel, 2016's "Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties" ($148 million worldwide).