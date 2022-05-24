Samuel L. Jackson Joins Garfield As, Uh, Garfield's Dad

Fictional author Terence Mann once wrote, "There comes a time when all the cosmic tumblers have clicked into place, and the universe opens itself up for a few seconds to show you what's possible." Mann didn't know it at the time (actually, he didn't "know" anything because he's a fictional character), but he was 100% writing about the blessed casting of Samuel L. Jackson as Garfield's father in Alcon Entertainment's forthcoming animated adaptation of Jim Davis's unkillable comic strip, "Garfield." That cat himself will be voiced by Chris Pratt.

If you're a "Garfield" obsessive, a) weird, and b) you know that Garfield's father is a new addition to the acerbic cat's world. Like "The Warriors" writer-director Walter Hill, Davis is averse to backstory. We know nothing of Garfield's origins, nor do we care. All we know is that he loves lasagna, hates Mondays and gets off on drop kicking dogs. Whence these predilections? Evidently, we're about to find out.