Why One Of Couples Retreat's Stars Sued Universal Years After The Film's Release

When Peter Billingsley's comedy "Couples Retreat" was released in 2009, some critics argued that the title should serve as a warning. It only garnered a 10% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with Peter Bradshaw from the Guardian saying that former Prime Minister of Cambodia, Pol Pot, could have written a warmer, funnier film.

The film follows four middle-aged couples on a retreat to a tropical resort called Eden where they mean to rekindle their respective flagging relationships. The couples are played by Vince Vaughn and Malin Åkerman, Jon Favreau and Kristin Davis, Jason Bateman and Kristen Bell, and Faizon Love and Kali Hawk. The cast was stacked, and the story interspersed run-of-the-mill midlife crises with limp attempts at slapstick. The film cost $60 million to make and netted $171 million worldwide, so it wasn't a bomb, but it also was dismissed and forgotten by the culture at large.

The most notable thing about "Couples Retreat" is that is spawned two lawsuits. There is a scene in the film wherein the Favreau character masturbates to a photo of a swimsuit model. The model in the photo was Irina Krupnik, and she sued the filmmakers for failure to get permission to use her likeness in the movie. She lost the case.

The other lawsuit was brought by star Faizon Love, who in 2020, sued Universal Pictures for its international ad campaign for "Couples Retreat." It seems that Love's and Hawk's characters were already diminished in the American posters — they stood waaaay behind their six co-stars — but on the international posters, Love and Hawk were omitted altogether. Even their names were absent. Given that Hawk and Love were the only Black actors, Love accused Universal of racism. The case was detailed in a 2020 Hollywood Reporter article.