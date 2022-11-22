In The Inspection, Gabrielle Union Steps Out Of Her Comfort Zone [Exclusive Interview]

There are a lot of emotional scenes in the movie for you. What was the toughest for you, or maybe the most rewarding?

The toughest is the last scene of the film. Walking away from him [French] and wanting to ... I'm like, "Are there new pages? Can I not be a demon this whole movie?" Yeah, you want different. I wanted different for French. I wanted different for Elegance in real life. I want different for my own kids. That was very difficult, to say the least. Dark and difficult. Yeah, it just sucked. It just sucks.

But the most rewarding? Probably the very first scene. They were a little nervous about me taking off the wig, but I'm like, "She's at home alone. I'm going to give you guys these wig braids. You're going to get into it. I promise you it'll be much more authentic." But it was rewarding to have never seen this space, but immediately it felt familiar, and to be comfortable in the space and to be moving around it with my little cigarette and just all the things that I wanted to do.

When you rehearse, even by yourself in the mirror, you have all the things, and then on the day you usually use one of them. And I was able to do all the things I wanted to do because I wasn't freaking out about anything else. I just wanted Jeremy to be uncomfortable in this space and I wanted to luxuriate in my hoarder-ness, and I was able to do everything that I wanted to do in that scene. So it was very rewarding. You don't see it all on screen, but I know what I did, so it felt good on the day.

When I went in, I didn't know any of the real life story and I remember thinking that eventually down the line, these two could maybe work it out. Not anytime soon probably, but I remember thinking there was something there. Was that an intentional thing in your performance? Did you have any hope for your character?

I think because I know how it ends in real life, I probably had less, but it was interesting watching people's reaction as they were watching it. So Toronto was the first time I watched it with a large audience and I'm looking around ... but they're so hopeful, and it's a theme that has come up time and time again.

So I'm glad that it feels hopeful, because I think there's a lot of parents who are going to see themselves in a way that they don't think they actually look like in real life. And so I need them to have hope that they can do different and be better. But unfortunately in real life, less hope. But I like that he found it within himself. Everything he wanted from her, he gave himself, which for a lot of people ... I keep saying kids, but I mean from little guys to ... I've met queer children who are 90 and are still wanting that from their parents who have been gone. I don't think you ever stop wanting that love and acceptance and just affection and acknowledgement from your parents, especially your mom.