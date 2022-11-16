With The Inspection, Elegance Bratton Made A 'Pro-Troop Film' Based On His Experiences [Exclusive Interview]

I understand that this is a very autobiographical film, with French's whole character arc very strongly based on your life. What would you say is the biggest departure, the biggest creative liberty that you took with the movie?

The movie is 100% autobiographical when it comes to the hopes, fears, desires, and primary motivations of our lead character, even if it's not something I necessarily went through. I think the most meaningful departure ... I don't want to give spoilers, though, because it comes towards the end of the movie, but French is a more heroic version of myself. When I was in bootcamp, I was literally trying to blend into the background. I was in identity camouflage. I don't even know how to describe it. I knew who I was. My name is Elegance, you know what I'm saying? Any room I walk into, everyone assumes I'm gay.

Before they meet me, they just assume it because of my name, so there's nowhere for me to hide. That's why this movie's not about someone who's debating whether or not they're queer. It's about someone who knows who they are and has to figure out how to make a way through an impossible situation. This is really a story about a guy who's going through anything to win back his mother's love, who ultimately learns how to respect himself. I'm trying to think of something specific that isn't a spoiler, but I'll just say it then: The makeup scene, I would never ever have done that.

Yeah, I was going to ask about the makeup scene.

Yeah, that didn't happen, but you know what's funny is that I'm obsessed with drag and anything that's people transforming, I'm just completely fascinated by it. When I got to boot camp, while I didn't necessarily put on drag makeup, I put on my war paint expertly and I put on everybody else's war paint as well. I was helping people. You know what I'm saying? They didn't know that I picked up those skills by hanging out with drag artists, trans women, but I knew that.

This isn't about recollection for me in terms of the autobiography — it's about emotional truth. What does it feel like to be a Black gay man in bootcamp at this moment in history and time? And what did I learn from that experience, is really what it's about. With Jeremy's help, we were able to make French into a version of ourselves that could be the hero. In real life, I'm a code switcher like French, but also I can be a bit more conservative in a way, in how I present myself.

Is there any scene in the movie that you're particularly excited or nervous about people seeing?

Anything with my mother in it. While the movie is autobiographical in its desires and its formulation, it's totally accurate when it comes to the relationship between French and his mother. I'm very grateful for Gabrielle [Union] to be in the film, because she really brought my mother back to life and provided an opportunity, I think, for people who are homophobic and people who are — this whole movie is about causing a conversation between the left and the right. It's about our implicit value as human beings being our ability to protect one another. This is what French learns in bootcamp that transforms him.

This is what I want the film to give to people. For those individuals who can't accept gay people or can't accept their gay children, I hope they see Gabrielle's performance and they see her humanity and they see French not give up on her and French not judge her, this radical defiant empathy. I hope that they take something from that and they treat their queer children better, and queer people in general better.