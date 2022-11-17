For Jeremy Pope, The Inspection Was About Healing [Exclusive Interview]

I remember reading an interview where you talked about how you connected a lot with the character in the movie. And it got me thinking: What's something that you don't have in common with the character, that you had to work with?

I've never been homeless, I'll say that. I've never joined the service or been in the Marines. I think when I go back to the homeless moment, a lot of the conversations, because we're talking about a military film and there can be a lot of questions and concern about what that means, who's it for? Is it pro this is it pro that? But really ultimately asking Elegance, "Why the Marines? Why was that your journey?" And to get the knowledge that him being homeless for as many years as he was and the things he was seeing and experiencing on the streets in New York City, he was at his last ends.

He was desperate and he was going, "I'm a black queer man in statistics. Data is showing me that I'm going to die." You know what I mean? "This world is not safe. It's not cut out for my existence. The world does not protect me. My mother does not love me. So if I join the service, it will provide resources, some type of protection, food, a place to stay. And ultimately when I die, which again I know is going to happen, I'll have died in service and I'll matter to someone. I don't know who that someone is right now."

To get into that perspective of, that's how desperate he was to feel and be seen. So I think that's something that I've had my own parallels of needing someone to deem me worthy or feeling the need for someone to deem me worthy, but that homeless and not having a place of home and not having those resources was something I had to just have a lot of conversations with him about to just understand, God, how desperate you were for things. And then how you began to just grab things and take a step forward for where Elegance, and ultimately French, was.

Did you do have to any training for the movie at all?

We actually went through boot camp on camera, but really off camera. It was a lot of 3:00, 4:00 AM mornings, which is I guess what they do. And they wake you up, and I think the brilliant thing about where we were shooting — we shot in Mississippi, and we were shooting at a police academy, which was built to resemble kind of a Paris Island, like the Marine boot camp.

And we were able to go and watch people that were actively in the police academy, what they were doing, and just the training they were doing, which was very similar to boot camp and the Marine style of training. We had our consultants that were on the set with us. They were not actors, so they were very much on us to be like, "This is the way you stand." "Aye, sir. Yes, ma'am." Like to our background artists, to us, we created this dynamic of what it felt like and feels like to be on that soil and to be in training, and to be a platoon, and to be one. So it was, while a very emotionally driven film, or demanding, it was also extremely physically demanding. We were shooting in Mississippi in 117 degree weather doing these activities, if you will. So it just added another layer to the performance, I think, for all of us.