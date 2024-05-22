Stellan Skarsgard's Dune Appearance Scared David Dastmalchian In A Real Way

Denis Villeneuve's "Dune" movies are truly the definition of "star-studded." Bleak though "Dune: Part Two" may be, the sequel in particular is packed with big-name actors, from stars Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya to Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, and Javier Bardem. Villeneuve even managed to coax Christopher Walken out of a four-year acting hiatus for his follow-up to 2021's "Dune." All of which amounted to a set that must have been intimidating for even seasoned actors.

Take Dave Bautista, for example. When shooting "Dune: Part Two," the wrestler-turned-actor was particularly intimidated by "Elvis" star Austin Butler, before being surprised at how warm and supportive he was. Even Butler himself admitted to being unnerved by the scale of the production, revealing in a behind-the-scenes clip that he was nervous about the shoot and that arriving on set felt like "the first day of school."

Then, there's David Dastmalchian, who played Piter De Vries, the Mentat of the villainous House Harkonnen. De Vries was responsible for masterminding the plan to destroy House Atreides and served Stellan Skarsgård's Baron Vladimir Harkonnen, leader of House Harkonnen. For Dastmalchian, who is basically living the nerd's dream with his various horror and comic book movie roles, acting opposite Skarsgård was a big deal, and not just because he's a big fan of the Swedish star.