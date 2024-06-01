A Deleted Scream Scene Would Have Given Audiences A Fun Kirby Easter Egg

Although the current state of the "Scream" franchise is a giant mess, it's worth remembering that merely a few years ago, its future seemed as bright as ever. 2022's "Scream" was a clear-cut hit at the box office, and it successfully introduced a whole new generation of characters who could be chased around with a knife for many installments to come. "Scream 5" not only did all this while keeping Sidney and Gale in the fold, but it also set the groundwork for the return of Kirby (Hayden Panettiere).

Despite being a fan favorite in "Scream 4," Kirby was tragically left for dead near the end of the movie. How'd she die? Well, she made the tragic mistake of trusting her potential love interest Charlie (Rory Culkin), trying to save him from Ghostface when she should've been saving herself. The good news is that Kirby was soon avenged by her supportive, trusted friend Jill. The bad news is that Jill also turned out to be a killer. (See, this right here is why high school friendships rarely last.)

For over a decade afterward, Kirby fans argued that she might still be alive, pointing out how the camera cut away with Kirby still moving around. They were widely accused of being delusional, but their faith was vindicated with a small easter egg in "Scream 5," where a video thumbnail titled "Interview With Woodsboro Survivor Kirby Reed!" was shown on a character's laptop screen. This was followed by the announcement that Hayden Panettiere was reprising her role in "Scream VI," and the Kirby fans have been winning ever since. But if the movie's co-directors Radio Silence (Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett) had their way, Kirby's return would've been given a much bigger teaser.