Only Murders In The Building Season 4: Cast, Plot, And More Info

The new season will no doubt feature an investigation into the shooting of Sazz Pataki, Charles' stunt double (who's been played by Jane Lynch for the past three seasons). At the end of season 3, she told Charles the pair had to talk, then stepped into his apartment and was shot by an unseen sniper. On first glance, of course, it seems like it must have been a hit intended for Charles, but the truth in "Only Murders in the Building" is always more complicated (and sillier).

The first official synopsis for the new season features a lot more information about its plot, including an explanation of how Mabel, Charles, and Oliver end up in Hollywood. "Questioning whether [Sazz] or Charles was the intended victim, their investigation leads them all the way to Los Angeles where a Hollywood studio is readying a film about the 'Only Murders' podcast," the plot description explains. Even though much of the teaser trailer takes place in Los Angeles, the summary goes on to hint at what might happen later in the season, noting that the show will once again head back to the building that's long-since been at its center: historic apartment The Arconia.

"As Charles, Oliver & Mabel race back to New York," the synopsis reads, "they embark on an even more epic journey — traversing their building's courtyard to delve into the twisted lives of the Arconia's West Tower residents." Given that the group has already found hidden passageways inside their sprawling home, it's not surprising that the courtyard has some secrets worth exploring.