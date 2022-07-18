Brazzos Sings 'Angel In Flip-Flops' In Only Murders In The Building Music Video

The official description for the song on YouTube includes a hilariously brief bit of context: "The year was 1989 and Brazzos' single, 'Angel in Flip-Flops,' was riding high on the charts ... until the Berlin Wall came down." The video itself matches exactly that energy, combining a sweet, poppy love song with confusing, surface-level attempts to make era-specific political statements. All in all, it goes perfectly with Charles' persona as a past-his-prime performer who thinks his pretty corny body of work is more serious and important than it is.

Without giving away the whole animated collage music video, it's worth noting that its many treasures include a bird playing a saxophone-like instrument, the line "kisses like pop rocks," and a shot in which Charles throws a cigarette at a fuel tank that explodes into butterflies. There's also a classic music video girl, the titular angel in flip-flops, whose "pitta-putta" sandal sound Charles apparently can't get enough of. All in all, it's a goofy, creative music video that perfectly captures the character's hilarious overconfidence.

Also, since this is a show about murder, I can't help but wonder if "Angel in Flip-Flops" could contain some clues about who killed Bunny (Jayne Houdyshell), the Arconia board president who died in front of Mabel (Selena Gomez) at the end of season 1. Would Hulu really make this whole video just to give Martin a chance to do musical comedy? If nothing else, we now know that Charles is very attuned to the sound of flip-flops, which could be helpful if he ends up cornered by a vacationing murderer sometime this season.

"Only Murders in the Building" drops new episodes on Hulu every Tuesday. You can also sing along to "Angel in Flip-Flops" on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and more.