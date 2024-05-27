Two Words From Dune's Denis Villeneuve Guided Zendaya Through The Films

The bleak blockbuster that is "Dune: Part Two" finished up Denis Villeneuve's "Dune" duology in spectacular fashion. After 2021's "Dune" provided a more muted, subtle introduction to the world originally created by author Frank Herbert in his 1965 novel, the sequel delivered epic action, depicting Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet)'s transformation into the messianic leader of the Fremen, whom he leads in battle against the evil House Harkonnen. While there's a marked difference between the two movies in terms of pace, one thing that remained consistent was Villeneuve's meticulous attention to detail.

The director didn't want outside interpretations interfering with the design of "Dune" or its sequel, and implored his creative team to refer to Herbert's book for inspiration. But that didn't mean the look of "Dune" and "Part Two" came exclusively from the book. Production designer Patrice Vermette consulted a wide array of sources, leading to sets that were inspired by Rolex Watches and even, when it came to the Harkonnen's home planet of Geidi Prime, an entire design language based on septic tanks.

But the "Dune" aesthetic reveals much more than a diverse set of inspirations. The design of these movies speaks to Villeneueve, Vermette, and cinematographer Greg Fraser's general fastidiousness when making these films. Individual sand dunes were hand-picked from the deserts of Abu Dhabi and Jordan, exact lighting conditions were pinpointed ahead of time so that certain scenes could only be shot during a single hour of the day, and green screens were abandoned in favor of fabric that would provide the right light environment. Put simply, the team pored over every single detail of these movies to ensure things felt immersive and true to Herbert's book. With that in mind, you might be surprised to learn the advice Villeneuve gave to star Zendaya.