Two Words From Dune's Denis Villeneuve Guided Zendaya Through The Films
The bleak blockbuster that is "Dune: Part Two" finished up Denis Villeneuve's "Dune" duology in spectacular fashion. After 2021's "Dune" provided a more muted, subtle introduction to the world originally created by author Frank Herbert in his 1965 novel, the sequel delivered epic action, depicting Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet)'s transformation into the messianic leader of the Fremen, whom he leads in battle against the evil House Harkonnen. While there's a marked difference between the two movies in terms of pace, one thing that remained consistent was Villeneuve's meticulous attention to detail.
The director didn't want outside interpretations interfering with the design of "Dune" or its sequel, and implored his creative team to refer to Herbert's book for inspiration. But that didn't mean the look of "Dune" and "Part Two" came exclusively from the book. Production designer Patrice Vermette consulted a wide array of sources, leading to sets that were inspired by Rolex Watches and even, when it came to the Harkonnen's home planet of Geidi Prime, an entire design language based on septic tanks.
But the "Dune" aesthetic reveals much more than a diverse set of inspirations. The design of these movies speaks to Villeneueve, Vermette, and cinematographer Greg Fraser's general fastidiousness when making these films. Individual sand dunes were hand-picked from the deserts of Abu Dhabi and Jordan, exact lighting conditions were pinpointed ahead of time so that certain scenes could only be shot during a single hour of the day, and green screens were abandoned in favor of fabric that would provide the right light environment. Put simply, the team pored over every single detail of these movies to ensure things felt immersive and true to Herbert's book. With that in mind, you might be surprised to learn the advice Villeneuve gave to star Zendaya.
Ornithopters are one of the coolest things in Dune
There's no doubt "Dune" and its sequel have been hugely successful. In the case of "Dune: Part Two," the film has crossed box office milestones to become one of the most successful films of 2024, bringing in over $700 million worldwide. Still some, such as /Film's Jeremy Mathai, might have felt that 2021's "Dune" proved that a faithful adaptation doesn't always make a great movie. It's fair to say the dense lore, muted palette of the planet Atreides, and procession of scenes in the first film featuring intense whispering about interplanetary affairs doesn't always make for the most immersive experience. But anyone who wasn't all that taken in by "Dune" or the follow-up has to admit that the ornithopters are some of the most memorable pieces of production design in the two films.
The ornithopters are one of House Atreides' most-used methods of transportation on the planet Arrakis, and can be seen in both "Dune" and "Part Two." These winged aircraft simulate the flight of birds using wings that flap at a dizzying rate to travel through the atmosphere of the desert plant. These unique flying machines are so undeniably cool that LEGO chose to produce its own ornithopter set, which happens to be one of the best building brick vehicles ever.
In "Part Two," Zendaya's Chani is tasked with piloting one of the House Atreides 'thopters, and it turns out this is one instance where Villeneueve wasn't quite as specific as he had been with the rest of his direction.
Villeneueve's short advice to Zendaya on Dune
Speaking to TheWrap Zendaya explained how Villeneuve guided her through a scene where she had to act as if she was landing one of the ornithopters:
"There's an ornithopter, and you know, it's not — it doesn't work. Hate to burst the bubble, but it's not practical. But I have to land it and get out of it and there's buttons, but they don't do anything. So I'm like, 'What do you want me to do?'"
According to Zendaya, Villeneuve's only piece of advice here was, "Just, sci-fi s**t." Though that may seem like too little to go on, it turns out this was all the "Challengers" star needed to get the job done. Zendaya claimed that the phrase became "one of [her] favorite Denis phrases" and explained it from Villeneuve's perspective as meaning, "Like, make it look cool, hit some buttons, pull the thing and then get out."
This small piece of direction allowed the actor to pull off her ornithopter scene convincingly, and recalls a similar moment experienced by Gary Oldman. When talking about his Dark Knight trilogy director Christopher Nolan — who, it seems, Villeneuve himself considers a master— Oldman remembered how, after one scene, the British filmmaker took him aside and said the simple phrase, "There's more at stake." As Oldman put it, "That's a fantastic piece of direction. I don't need to know the ins-and-outs of the whole universe, I just need that nudge." For Zendaya, then, it seems "Sci-fi s***t" was her version of the Nolan "nudge."