11 Things About The Predator Series That Make No Sense

Although never named in any entries of the franchise, the deadly aliens in the "Predator" series are a species called the Yautja (pronounced "Yah-OOT-Cha"). The films themselves do little to explain where they come from and what their civilization might be like. What little we know is based on seeing a few of them as intergalactic big-game trophy hunters, but is this true of their entire society? Is their civilization centered around the hunt? Or are the Predators we've seen pariahs, the Yautja equivalent to big-game trophy hunters like Walter Palmer, widely criticized for his participation in the controversial killing of both Cecil the lion and a protected ram in Mongolia?

In 2010's "Predators," Royce (Adrien Brody) quotes Hemingway, "Certainly there is no hunting like the hunting of man and those who have hunted armed men long enough and liked it, never really care for anything else thereafter." Like us, he and other on-screen characters are speculating. Being literal aliens, we must assume their motivations and reasoning are also alien. That's a convenient excuse for the Yautja to behave any which way convenient to the story.

But audiences are human beings with human insights and perspectives, and we expect stories and what occurs in them to make some kind of sense to us. From that human perspective, there are definitely some things that make no sense in the Predator franchise.