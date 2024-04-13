Breaking Down The Best And Worst Predator Fan Theories

One of the more plausible theories was posted by Reddit user GamingJay. It concerns the City Predator (Kevin Peter Hall) of "Predator 2," proposing that this Yautja targets drug lords specifically to entice a more formidable prey into joining the hunt: the feds. This mirrors the Predator's tactics in the previous film, where it preyed upon an elite force. Predators crave the challenge of truly perilous prey, not easily slain ones. As one respondent noted, killing the drug lords is akin to "catching minnows so you can use them as bait for bigger fish."

Supporting this theory is its explanation for why the City Predator carelessly leaves clues for the agents, such as the spear tip crafted from an extraterrestrial element, and deactivating its cloak in the penthouse, revealing itself to its final victim and the Columbian Girl (Teri Weigel). Additionally, its feeding schedule would draw the agents to the meat packing house at its chosen time. The theory also suggests that the Predators seen on the ship at the end act as a cleanup team to eliminate any evidence of the hunt that could potentially alert humanity on a significant scale.

One small drawback to this theory is that the City Predator appears surprised by the ambush in the packing house. Yet, this could simply be due to its underestimation of the humans' ability to devise such a trap.