The correct order to watch the Riddick movies

"The Chronicles of Riddick" is a sprawling sci-fi fantasy epic that follows Riddick after he discovers the existence of an evil group called the Necromongers (who intend to take over the galaxy), and it's wildly different from "Pitch Black." The PG-13 movie lacks the violent punch of its predecessor, plus it gets bogged down in trying to introduce a few too many concepts at once and becomes a little bloated. Despite this, some fans (myself included) absolutely love "The Chronicles of Riddick" for what it is, on its own merits apart from "Pitch Black." I mean, who can really be upset at a movie that stars goth Thandiwe Newton and Karl Urban as the most metal version of Lady Macbeth and her man? Judi Dench also plays an elemental who can float on air, and Riddick kills someone with a teacup, so it's really not without its charms.

After the box office failure of "Chronicles," the studios weren't interested in throwing a ton of money at another Riddick project, so "Riddick" was a tough film to get made that ended up doing better than its predecessor despite serious production challenges. "Riddick" returns to the R-rated action violence of "Pitch Black," with a somewhat similar premise: this time Riddick is stranded alone on a deadly planet, and he calls in mercenaries trying to hunt his bounty to rescue him, in a roundabout way. "Riddick" is pretty fun and "Battlestar Galactica" alum Katee Sackhoff is a perfect addition to the franchise. But what about "Dark Fury," and is there a future for more Riddick movies?