Prey Director Ensured 'New' Predator Weapons Never Made Things Easier For Naru

Action franchises tend to go bigger with every new installment, and "Predator" is no exception. Where the original 1987 film pits a small group of sweat-soaked paramilitaries against a Predator (aka. Yautja) in a dense South American jungle, its first two sequels (for the sake of this discussion, we'll ignore the "Alien vs. Predator" crossovers) expand the setting to a dystopian version of Los Angeles circa 1997 and then an entire extraterrestrial planet. But while "The Predator" tried to dial things back to muddled results, director Dan Trachtenberg's prequel "Prey" is much more successful, with its story unfolding on the unconquered Great Plains in the early 18th century.

Winding the clock back simultaneously gives Trachtenberg an organic excuse to simplify the Predator's arsenal, which helps to level the playing field for the alien hunter and the film's human protagonist: the aspiring Comanche warrior Naru (Amber Midthunder). This approach of stripping "Predator" down to its basics also extends to the themes in "Prey." Much like Arnold Schwarzenegger's Dutch is forced to throw his gun away and try using that ol' noggin of his to outwit his opponent in the original film, Naru comes to realize that her knack for fighting craftily — the very thing her brother and his fellow male Comanche warriors regarded as her weakness — is actually what gives her an advantage in her own battle with a Predator.

Of course, one does not merely give the Predator "new" (er, rather, old) weapons without a little trepidation. In an interview with /Film's Ethan Anderton for his film's long-awaited home media release, Trachtenberg admitted, "Yes, there was freedom, but also the challenge was in making the weapon we feel a little bit earlier than what we've seen, which is scary in itself, just to point out."