Blade Of The Immortal Is The Best Samurai Comic For Shogun And X-Men Fans

The two buzziest TV shows of 2024 so far are FX's "Shōgun," adapting James Clavell's 1975 book about an Englishman who winds up in 17th century Japan from novel to miniseries, and "X-Men '97," a revival of every millennial's favorite "X-Men" cartoon from 1992. But what if I told you there was a comic out there which combined the thrills of both these shows into one?

That comic is Hiroaki Samura's samurai manga "Blade of the Immortal." Set during Japan's Edo period, the titular immortal is Manji, a ronin with a checkered past. So checkered, in fact, that he was cursed by a witch with kessen-chū — "bloodworms," or grubs infused in his body that enable him to heal from almost any injury and keep Manji in his physical prime.

If you've been watching "Shōgun," you'll know how important honorable death was to warriors in feudal Japan, so Manji's immortality is not a gift. If he wants to die, he must kill 1000 evil men to balance the cosmic scales. He gets his chance to do so when a young girl named Rin Asano approaches him, asking him for help in avenging the murder of her parents.

Manji is where the "X-Men" connection comes in — he's basically a declawed Wolverine. His partnership with Rin echoes the young women Logan has taken under his belt: Kitty Pryde, Rogue, Jubilee, and X-23 (played by Dafne Keen in 2017's "Logan"). Since the Japan-set 1982 "Wolverine" comic mini-series (by Chris Claremont and Frank Miller), Wolverine has also been associated with the samurai motif. The 2013 film "The Wolverine" even featured Logan traveling to Japan, where one of the enemies he faced was played by Hiroyuki Sanada of "Shōgun."

"Blade of the Immortal" is the closest "X-Men" fans will get to a fully-fledged "Samurai Wolverine" book.