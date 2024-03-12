Why Shogun Director Jonathan Van Tulleken Thinks Game Of Thrones Isn't The Show's Best Comparison

It's been five years since "Game of Thrones" ended, but TV studios are still trying their best to recreate the show's success. HBO now has the spin-off "House of the Dragon" going for them, Prime Video has "The Rings of Power," and now FX seems to have "Shōgun." Sure, the show isn't actually a fantasy series, but it's also in a medievalesque setting and focuses on a bunch of schemers doing morally questionable things. For "Shōgun" director Jonathan van Tulleken, however, "Game of Thrones" isn't the show that comes to mind when describing his series. Instead, he seems to view it as a spiritual successor to two other TV shows with far more contemporary settings. As he explained in a recent interview:

"Truly it is a character piece and it is about this intrigue ... This is a dangerous world where violence can come out of nowhere but the real danger is in the machinations. A conversation can be as dangerous as anything else. A better comparison [than 'Game of Thrones'] would be 'Succession' or 'House of Cards.'"

At first glance, the quote really seems to be selling the HBO drama short. As any fan of "Game of Thrones" can tell you, the majority of that show was indeed character-focused centered around conversations. There were moments of extreme violence, sure, but there was also no shortage of impressive dialogue with all sorts of ominous double meanings behind them. "A conversation can be as dangerous as anything else," was basically the show's thesis statement for its first four seasons, even more so than it was for "Succession" and "House of Cards." (There, at least, the stakes weren't usually as life-or-death.) So, what gives? Why the hesitance to compare "Shōgun" with HBO's massive cultural phenomenon?