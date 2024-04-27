90s Horror TV Shows With Awful Reviews That Are Actually Worth Watching

It's no secret to any horror buff that the genre's greatest offerings aren't always defined by critical prestige. But when it comes to horror television, the uphill battle that new shows face to overcome skepticism and garner positive reviews is even steeper. This is aptly demonstrated by the TV landscape of the '90s, in which writers and directors galvanized the medium by venturing into as-yet-unexplored depths of scariness, violence, and production value. However, creators weren't always able to translate that broadening of horizons into favorable critical notes.

Sure, it was the decade of "Twin Peaks," "The X-Files," Stephen King's "It," and all the bold new offerings for which such beloved programs paved the way by evidencing audiences' appetite for serious, well-made horror TV. But it was also the decade of a vast number of critical flops, which have been either largely forgotten or marred by extremely negative reputations over the decades — with exception made to the few that transcended the pans and became audience hits nonetheless.

Even among the most reviled, however, it's possible to find a good number of underrated gems, which can offer plenty of pleasures to those willing to get past their old-fashioned, pre-Golden Age of TV vibes and significant visual effects limitations. We've rounded up some horror series from the '90s that received scathing reviews, yet are very much worth your time — including two primetime vampire dramas, two comic book adaptations, two Stephen King-scripted miniseries, two shows starring Robert Englund, and one classic '80s horror spin-off (in name only).