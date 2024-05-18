Why Iman Vellani Thought The Ms. Marvel Auditions Were A Hoax

Disparage the Marvel Cinematic Universe all you want, but there's no denying that when it comes to casting, Kevin Feige and the MCU's longtime casting director, Sarah Halley Finn, have the magic touch. It's all but impossible now to picture anyone other than Robert Downey Jr. lending his snarky wit to the self-declared "genius, billionaire, playboy, philanthropist" Tony Stark, or to imagine a different actor bringing the same spot-on mix of wholesomeness and New Yorker defiance like Chris Evans did as Steve Rogers. And let's not forget Thor and Loki, two Marvel Comics veterans who could've easily been dismissed as dorky C-listers, only to become the franchise's most long-lasting players thanks to Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston.

For all of its missteps, that hasn't changed in the MCU post-"Avengers: Endgame." Esteemed character actors Oscar Isaac, Hailee Steinfeld, and Florence Pugh all brought the full brunt of their talents to their roles in Phase 4 (even when the projects around them fell short), while young upstarts Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez) and Dominique Thorne (Riri Williams) have shown the potential to truly stand out once they're granted the full spotlight. Most of all, the next generation of Avengers couldn't ask for a better leader to carry the torch forward than Kamala Khan actor Iman Vellani.

Following the well-received "Ms. Marvel" series and her turn opposite Kamala's idol, Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), in "The Marvels" (which is better than you've heard, especially when Kamala and her family are onscreen), Vellani has solidified herself as the best thing to happen to the MCU in a hot minute. That also makes it more than a little ironic that she might've never been cast at all, had she not followed up on what she initially assumed was a fake casting call for the "Ms. Marvel" show.