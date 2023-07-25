The Marvels Cast & Crew Relied On Ms. Marvel Star Iman Vellani To Keep Track Of The MCU For Them

Regardless of what you think of the individual movies, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is an unprecedented and monumental franchise, and its influence and impact (for better and worse) on Hollywood filmmaking is undeniable. That being said, 15 years later, the MCU has grown to be just as convoluted and impenetrable as its comic book counterpart. Each new installment requires you to do a college course's worth of research to understand what is going on while simultaneously having no impact on the rest of the franchise, because the MCU has grown so big, with so many titles that shift around in the release schedule, that Marvel can't risk something coming out too soon and messing up the timeline — again.

This means a lot of things get left behind in the MCU, and yet there is still a flood of new information and canon to keep track of, making it hard not just for audiences, but for the cast and crew to keep up. Indeed, according to a new report from Entertainment Weekly, those working on "The Marvels" had to constantly rely on co-star Iman Vellani for comic book canon.

"I've just learned to trust Iman because she really has her timelines in order," Brie Larson said. "She's the one that's always schooling us. I wouldn't know how old Carol is without her. She really does the math." According to Entertainment Weekly, Vellani is the designated comic book expert on set, and much like the character she plays, Kamala Khan, Vellani knows everything she needed to correct veterans of the MCU about comic book lore. "I just say things with enough conviction," Vellani deadpanned, "and they believe me."

Vellani even knows the difference between Earth-616 and 199999, unlike "Spider-Man: Far From Home." No wonder she's co-writing a "Ms. Marvel" comic.