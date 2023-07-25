The Marvels Cast & Crew Relied On Ms. Marvel Star Iman Vellani To Keep Track Of The MCU For Them
Regardless of what you think of the individual movies, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is an unprecedented and monumental franchise, and its influence and impact (for better and worse) on Hollywood filmmaking is undeniable. That being said, 15 years later, the MCU has grown to be just as convoluted and impenetrable as its comic book counterpart. Each new installment requires you to do a college course's worth of research to understand what is going on while simultaneously having no impact on the rest of the franchise, because the MCU has grown so big, with so many titles that shift around in the release schedule, that Marvel can't risk something coming out too soon and messing up the timeline — again.
This means a lot of things get left behind in the MCU, and yet there is still a flood of new information and canon to keep track of, making it hard not just for audiences, but for the cast and crew to keep up. Indeed, according to a new report from Entertainment Weekly, those working on "The Marvels" had to constantly rely on co-star Iman Vellani for comic book canon.
"I've just learned to trust Iman because she really has her timelines in order," Brie Larson said. "She's the one that's always schooling us. I wouldn't know how old Carol is without her. She really does the math." According to Entertainment Weekly, Vellani is the designated comic book expert on set, and much like the character she plays, Kamala Khan, Vellani knows everything she needed to correct veterans of the MCU about comic book lore. "I just say things with enough conviction," Vellani deadpanned, "and they believe me."
Vellani even knows the difference between Earth-616 and 199999, unlike "Spider-Man: Far From Home." No wonder she's co-writing a "Ms. Marvel" comic.
That's just comic books for you
A big part of why the Marvel Cinematic Universe has become a canonical mess has to do with the time skip in "Avengers: Endgame," after which every show and movie had to signal to the audience exactly when they are taking place or risk confusing people if something major happened. For instance, let us never forget the giant Celestian popping out of the ocean from "Eternals," which the MCU continues to ignore despite its world-changing repercussions.
It is a big reason why "Secret Invasion" was doomed from the start. A lot of people are not watching the TV show. The series, however, reveals huge stakes and changes to the status quo from the comics, giving "Secret Invasion" two choices: to either end without a single thing of note happening because you don't want to alienate those who didn't watch it, or ignore all the show's major revelations once the next title comes out. It is a lose-lose scenario, and it is becoming more and more common in the MCU. But hey, at least we know "The Marvels" won't mix up its lore because Iman Vellani is there to keep it straight.