Maya Erskine's Brother Jokingly Threatened To 'Disown' Her Over Obi-Wan Kenobi

There are dream jobs, and then there are dream jobs. Acting seems like one of the more potentially fun dreams, especially when someone gets cast in a major franchise. Who among us hasn't imagined getting to be a part of "Star Wars," "Star Trek," the Marvel Cinematic Universe, or whatever movie or television series makes our hearts beat faster? Talk about living the dream. Heck, sometimes those dreams can even be shared, with friends or family members getting to live vicariously through the actor. In the case of actor Maya Erskine, who recently starred as one half of the spy duo "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" on Prime, one particularly intense "Star Wars" fan in her family even (jokingly) threatened to disown her if she didn't take a role on the Disney+ series "Obi-Wan Kenobi."

On the series, Erskine plays Sully Stark, a pilot who helps rescue and transport Jedi who survived Order 66, which sought to completely eliminate the Jedi. She ends up aiding legendary Jedi master Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) and the young Leia Organa (Vivien Lyra Blair) in their ongoing struggle with the evil Empire. It's a smaller role that Erskine called a "speck" in an interview with Variety, but she also recognized just how much even a tiny role can mean to a big "Star Wars" fan.