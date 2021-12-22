Pen15 Creators Maya Erskine And Anna Konkle Are Leaving The Door Open For More

"We conceived of the idea 10 years ago, so it's time." Konkle said, but then added: "and if we feel inspired in the future, then we'll do more." So it sounds like "PEN15" may have ended, but these are characters the creators are open to returning to.

Konkle and Erskine co-created "PEN15" with Sam Zvibleman, and Konkle says working on the series has been the privilege of a lifetime. Still, she points out that juggling the responsibilities of acting, writing, producing, and showrunning led to "15-hour days for years," indicating that the series in its current form was only sustainable for so long.

The series' final episodes took the seventh graders to some very mature places, indicating that they're well on their way to growing up. Saying goodbye to a series as sensitive, nostalgic, and painfully true-to-life as "PEN15" feels like saying goodbye to a best friend, but the series' creators deserve a break and the room to pursue other projects. The important thing is that, despite some confusion around the series' planned ending, "PEN15" concluded on Konkle's and Erskine's terms. And, hey, if they ever want to come back in five years and play Maya and Anna as college freshman, we would be happy with that too.

All episodes of "PEN15" are available on Hulu.