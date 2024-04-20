The Tough Guys Of The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare, Ranked By Badassery

Warning: This article contains spoilers for "The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare."

With the sole exception of Zack Snyder (whose newest film, "Rebel Moon: Part Two," just released on Netflix), there might not be a director currently working who is more fascinated by telling stories about tough guys committing violent acts while barely breaking a sweat more than Guy Ritchie. From his earliest works like "Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels" and "Snatch" all the way to "The Gentlemen" (which, hilariously enough, was originally titled "Toff Guys"), "The Covenant," and "Wrath of Man," the British filmmaker has been all too happy to stay in his lane and pump out his unique brand of action movie year in and year out. This week's "The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare," however, might as well be the poster child for Ritchie's overriding obsession.

The World War II-set film is based on a real-life historical event, which lends an even greater novelty factor to his depiction of Major Gus March-Phillipps (Henry Cavill), Anders Lassen (Alan Ritchson), and the rest of their motley crew of madmen. The elite team of commandos is tasked by no less an authority than Winston Churchill himself (Rory Kinnear) to covertly infiltrate the Spanish port of Fernando Po, located in neutral political territory, and destroy an Italian vessel known as the Duchessa in order to deliver a killing blow to the German supply line — which allows their fleet of U-boats to patrol the Atlantic Ocean almost entirely unthreatened and prevent the United States from entering the war effort.

As fun as the movie is, nothing else pops quite like the antics of our main (anti)heroes. So, without further ado, here's our official ranking (in ascending order) of the film's most badass characters.