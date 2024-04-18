The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare Ending Explained: Postmaster Generals

This article contains massive spoilers for "The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare."

With hindsight being 20/20 and all, it's ironic that the cultural nickname for World War I was "The Great War," given the existence of World War II. While no war in history has ever been "great" in the truest sense of the word, WWII's seemingly evergreen impact on just about every aspect of modern life, not to mention art, makes it the clear cultural victor. To wit, not only are films, television shows, books, and other works related to that war being produced today, but they remain incredibly popular — after all, a WWII-set movie just won Best Picture at this year's Oscars.

What's perhaps extra wild is that not only is WWII-themed art still viable, but there are corners of the war's history that remain largely unexplored. One of these corners is Operation Postmaster, the British special operation undertaken on January 14, 1942, on the island of Fernando Po (now known as Bloko), which was then controlled by Spain. While not the flashiest or most notable operation of the war, Postmaster was nonetheless a key mission that had far-reaching repercussions; without it, the United States may not have been able to help England at a crucial point in the war.

The latest film from director and co-writer Guy Ritchie, "The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare," details the people involved in Operation Postmaster and their efforts, though not in any dry historical drama fashion. As it indulges in Ritchie's stylized, hip aesthetic, the film also doubles as the third installment of the director's loosely-related '60s spy throwback trilogy, consisting of 2015's "The Man from U.N.C.L.E." and 2023's "Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre." Despite "U.N.C.L.E." being the only one of the three actually set in the 1960s, each film revitalizes an aspect of '60s spy cinema, and "Ungentlemanly Warfare" recalls movies like "The Dirty Dozen," "The Guns of Navarone," and "The Great Escape" in its tale of men (and a woman) on a mission behind Axis lines.