Why Timothée Chalamet's Dune Casting Required Some Discussion Behind The Scenes

"The only way I do it is who is best for the role," Maisler said when describing her casting process to THR. She admitted that "Dune" wasn't conceived of as a star-studded production, but the project attracted big names. "I can't say that we started either ['Dune' or 'Don't Look Up'] looking for stars; we didn't," Maisler explained. "It's just they were such strong scripts and such great directors that everyone wanted to be part of it." For his part, Chalamet has been open about his active pursuit of the role. "Every room I was in with [Villeneuve], I'd try to put myself in his eyeline or just try to make him familiar with me," Chalamet once told Entertainment Weekly.

The actor had auditioned for the filmmaker before, for 2013's bleak missing persons thriller "Prisoners," but he told EW that Villeneuve finally asked him for a meeting after seeing "Call Me By Your Name." As Chalamet told the outlet in 2021, "He asked me to come meet him at the Cannes Film Festival where he was president of the jury, which did not feel casual at all. So I went out there and just had one of the coolest meetings ever with him, where I felt he was already treating me as a potential collaborator." That meeting would lead to not one but two wildly successful adaptations of a nearly impossible-to-adapt story, with even more "Dune" on the way.

