The True Story Behind Netflix's What Jennifer Did, Explained

The documentary not only details the police investigation and media reaction in the greater Toronto area surrounding this bizarre crime, but also seeks to understand why Jennifer did what she did and how similar events could be prevented in the future. Interviews with people who knew Jennifer Pan paint her as lonely and with little self-worth, often showing intense devotion to Wong without showing the same kind of love to herself. Her having her parents killed wasn't just the act of a cold-blooded killer out for financial gain, but she had plenty of other personal motivations as well ranging from her toxic condemned romance with Wong to her parents potential discovery of the full extent of her lies. Someone might have been able to intervene at some point, though there are no easy answers (and thankfully the documentary doesn't try to offer any).

Pan's interviews with police make for fascinating viewing because it allows the audience to try and decode her motivations for themselves. Coupled with interviews with people who knew her, a more complex and complete portrait of a young woman who felt like a disappointment and didn't know how to ask for help emerges. We will never truly know how much the Pan family's strict upbringing and high expectations of Jennifer led to her disastrous decision, but it's clear that she felt that she had been pushed too far, even claiming that she had hired the hitmen to kill her instead, because she was "such a disappointment."