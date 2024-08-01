Netflix's Dark Boy Band Docuseries Is Embroiled In An AI-Related Controversy

Netflix's "Dirty Pop: The Boy Band Scam" is not the first documentary to chronicle the crimes of scam artist/music manager Louis Pearlman, who funded ultra-popular '90s boy bands like the Backstreet Boys and NSYNC. Before Pearlman's long-running Ponzi scheme was exposed, he was viewed as an ambitious businessman steering the boy band industry to new heights — until, of course, the walls of deception came crashing right down. It is not surprising that Netflix would release a documentary about an infamous scam artist who raked up debts of more than $300 million. However, it is odd that the showrunners have opted to use AI for voice and image-replication of the late Pearlman to create manipulated footage, which has been wedged between research-backed archival evidence and context-rich interviews peppered throughout the documentary.

The use of AI to create the altered footage is disclosed upfront. In fact, the first episode opens with genuine archival footage of Pearlman sitting at his desk, but we soon hear him speaking and addressing the camera. This is when the documentary discloses that the footage "has been digitally altered to generate his voice and synchronize his lips," where the words uttered have been lifted directly from Pearlman's book "Bands, Brands, & Billions." Pearlman continues to "speak" via this AI-altered footage over three episodes, evoking an uncanny valley effect that does not feel warranted in the slightest.

This has not stopped the documentary series from sitting at number one in Netflix's Top 10 U.S. TV Shows list. However, the implications of AI usage — both disclosed and undisclosed — in a narrative medium that hinges on objective fact-checking and corroborated evidence sets a dangerous precedent that should not be ignored. Let's have a look at what the producers of "Dirty Pop: The Boy Band Scam" have to say about the matter.