A Chilling Documentary Series Continues To Hold Netflix's Number One Spot

According to the Netflix Top 10 website — a site built to distract from the streamer's dodgy viewing metrics — "Files of the Unexplained" averaged the number four spot globally for the week of April 1 to April 7, 2024. Viewers around the world spent 21,400,000 hours watching the show, making for 4.4 million total views. In the U.S. the docu-series was number one for that week. But that's not the end of the story.

Streaming views aggregator FlixPatrol revealed that "Files of the Unexplained" is on an impressive winning streak. The show has been number one on U.S. Netflix from April 5 to April 10, falling to number two as of April 11. That's a stellar run for a show that barely has a Rotten Tomatoes page but does apparently have a 14% audience score at the time of writing. Still, if there's one thing more compelling than true crime, it's real-life tales of the paranormal, and "Files of the Unexplained" is seemingly delivering on that front.

Not only has it come to dominate the Netflix charts in the U.S., but the docuseries has also had significant runs at number one in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, New Caledonia, Malta, Reunion, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, and Denmark. Interestingly enough, the UK seemed less interested in the show, only propelling it to the number three spot on April 5 — which may or may not say something about my homeland's capacity for skepticism.

One thing that certainly isn't a mystery, then, is whether "Files of the Unexplained" is a hit for Netflix or not. The docuseries will surely be returning for more tales of ghosts and goblins in the near future.