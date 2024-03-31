The Crime Doc On Netflix That's Sitting In The Shadow Of 3 Body Problem

True crime remains a remarkably popular genre, especially when Netflix is involved. The streamer continues to pump out horrific real-life tales of murder and mayhem, with multiple examples in 2024 already. Back in February, "Lover, Stalker, Killer" proved incredibly popular with its tale of online dating turned deadly, while "sickening" documentary "Hell Camp: Teen Nightmare" similarly drew hordes of viewers. Now, we've got yet another Netflix true crime hit on our hands with "Homicide: New York."

From "Law & Order" creator Dick Wolf, this latest docuseries explores multiple crimes from New York history. Interviews with detectives, prosecutors, victims, and friends and family all help to pad out the retellings and give a more personal insight into the various crimes, which range from the 2001 Carnegie Deli massacre to a 1997 stabbing murder. These cases are supposedly among the investigators' toughest and most challenging, and are explored throughout the series' five episodes. The conceit here is that this is Dick Wolf's real-life "Law & Order," which certainly seems to have intrigued the Netflix crowd.

Of course, true crime isn't the only thing that's popular on Netflix. The streamer is known for churning out drama series at an equally alarming rate, and this month is no different. While "Homicide: New York" is tiding over the true crime aficionados, Netflix is finding similar success with "Game of Thrones" creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss' "3 Body Problem," which just so happens to be facing international controversy at the same time it's been dominating the Netflix charts.