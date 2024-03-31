The Crime Doc On Netflix That's Sitting In The Shadow Of 3 Body Problem
True crime remains a remarkably popular genre, especially when Netflix is involved. The streamer continues to pump out horrific real-life tales of murder and mayhem, with multiple examples in 2024 already. Back in February, "Lover, Stalker, Killer" proved incredibly popular with its tale of online dating turned deadly, while "sickening" documentary "Hell Camp: Teen Nightmare" similarly drew hordes of viewers. Now, we've got yet another Netflix true crime hit on our hands with "Homicide: New York."
From "Law & Order" creator Dick Wolf, this latest docuseries explores multiple crimes from New York history. Interviews with detectives, prosecutors, victims, and friends and family all help to pad out the retellings and give a more personal insight into the various crimes, which range from the 2001 Carnegie Deli massacre to a 1997 stabbing murder. These cases are supposedly among the investigators' toughest and most challenging, and are explored throughout the series' five episodes. The conceit here is that this is Dick Wolf's real-life "Law & Order," which certainly seems to have intrigued the Netflix crowd.
Of course, true crime isn't the only thing that's popular on Netflix. The streamer is known for churning out drama series at an equally alarming rate, and this month is no different. While "Homicide: New York" is tiding over the true crime aficionados, Netflix is finding similar success with "Game of Thrones" creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss' "3 Body Problem," which just so happens to be facing international controversy at the same time it's been dominating the Netflix charts.
Homicide vs 3 Body Problem on Netflix
If you thought people might be getting tired of true crime, "Homicide: New York" is here to prove you wrong. At the time of writing, the series is sitting at number 3 on U.S. Netflix, right below "3 Body Problem." According to streaming audience data aggregator FlixPatrol, Dick Wolf's show debuted in the number 1 spot in not just the U.S. but Canada and Iceland, too. But that's just part of the story, as "Homicide: New York" has proven popular globally, charting in 82 countries around the world.
Meanwhile, FlixPatrol reveals that after its March 21, 2024 debut, the brazenly nerdy "3 Body Problem" hit the charts at number 2 in the U.S. before climbing to the top spot on March 25 and remaining there until March 28, when it dropped back into the number 2 spot. The show also managed to chart in 93 countries around the world, hitting the top spot in all but 12 of them at various point.
For its part "Homicide: New York" remained in the top spot from March 21 to March 23, when it dropped to number 2 before hitting number 3 as of March 28. Which essentially means Dick Wolf's show has been in the shadow of David Benioff and D.B. Weiss' sci-fi drama since it hit Netflix. But that doesn't take away from what is clearly a stellar debut for "Homicide," ensuring the promised release of "Homicide: Los Angeles" later this year should go ahead unhindered.