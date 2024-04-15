Horror Movies That Made Actors Physically Ill

Horror movies are often intense experiences, sometimes not just for the audience but also for the cast and crew making them behind-the-scenes. From maintaining raw emotions on high for effective performances to less than ideal filming conditions, making a horror movie can be grueling work, to the point that some actors occasionally regret starring in them.

On top of the heightened rigors of the job, the attention to gruesome detail in capturing such visceral material can literally make the actors on set sick to their stomachs. There are numerous horror movies that went so hard that they made the actors involved physically ill during the production. This ranges from the physical extremes of method acting and abusively megalomaniacal directors to actors becoming severely sick during filming. However, no matter the ailment, the show must go on, often with those afflicted actors' performances in the final film. Here are the biggest horror movies that made their respective actors sick in real-life during filming.