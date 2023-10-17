Halloween II's Explosive & Fiery Finale Actually Injured Michael Myers' Actor Dick Warlock

After John Carpenter made "Halloween" in 1978, the director wasn't terribly interested in making a sequel. When it came time to write the screenplay for "Halloween II," however, a reluctant Carpenter sat in front of his typewriter, hammered on beers, kind of at a loss as to where this story was going to go. It was only by mere creative desperation that Carpenter conceived of the notion that Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) was secretly Michael Myers' sister. (A lot of Carpenter's amusing anecdotes about the "Halloween" movies can be found in the "Devil's Advocates" film criticism series, in a volume penned by Murray Leeder.)

In the first "Halloween," Michael Myers was played by various actors, although mostly by Nick Castle, an old friend of Carpenter's and a film director in his own right. In "Halloween II," Michael was played by a stuntman named Dick Warlock, an experienced performer who appeared in films like "The Love Bug" (he drove Herbie), "Blazing Saddles," and Carpenter's "Escape from New York."

For Warlock, it seems, playing Michael Myers was far more dangerous than it was in the previous movies. "Halloween II" ended with Michael, Laurie, and Dr. Loomis (Donald Pleasance) trapped in a hospital room that was quickly filling with flammable gas. Laurie runs out of the room as Dr. Loomis ignites the gas, triggering a massive, fiery explosion. Laurie watches from outside as Michael, on fire, staggers out. He collapses on the ground, seemingly ending the chance of any more sequels.

In a 2018 interview with Vanity Fair, Warlock recalled filming the explosion scene ... and being set on fire. It seems that his flame-retardant outfit, supposedly safe, had an exposed zipper that heated up and scalded Warlock's skin. Warlock's genuine pained reaction can be seen in the final cut of "Halloween II."