Timothée Chalamet Sees A 'Great Irony' In Working With Denis Villeneuve On Dune

Directors and actors can often develop unique and intense relationships due to the nature of their work together, and that seems to be true in the case of "Dune: Part One" and "Dune: Part Two" director Denis Villeneuve and star Timothée Chalamet. The two had a private little bubble of sorts on the sets of the films by exclusively speaking French to one another (Villeneuve is from Quebec, while Chalamet grew up in New York but summered in his native France) that hints at the closeness between them. In interviews together and on-set photos, they seem to have a lot of comfort with one another and a very familial dynamic, which translates well to what's needed of the relationship between a director and actor.

In an interview with the New York Times, Villeneuve and Chalamet discussed their friendship, which some have compared to the relationship between a father and son, and Villeneuve shared what made him feel like a proud papa. Chalamet also revealed the "great irony" in being directed by Villeneuve, who noted a kind of ironic thing himself in one big similarity between Chalamet and his character, Paul Atreides.