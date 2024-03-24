Why Timothee Chalamet And Denis Villeneuve Didn't Speak English While Filming Dune

Shot in two parts over three years (and unexpectedly broken up by a pandemic), Denis Villeneuve's "Dune" movies stand as an impressive, if grueling, achievement. The second film, which covers the second half of Frank Herbert's celebrated sci-fi novel, wasn't even guaranteed; indeed, there is an alternate universe where the first movie failed to make enough money to justify Warner Bros. adding $190 million to their already risky $165 million investment. The books' popularity had peaked decades ago, so there was a good deal of uncertainty as to whether this sweeping interplanetary epic could capture the imaginations of Millennials and Zoomers, who were barely a notion when David Lynch's "Dune" opened — and flopped — in 1984.

Aside from managing a challenging a massive physical production, Villeneuve had to tend to an enormous acting ensemble chock full of bonafide stars, stars on the rise and Oscar-winning legends. This could not be your typical Hollywood blockbuster olio where actors can get lost in the green-screen machinery. It had to be actual cinema that connected with moviegoers on more than a shallow superhero level.

To accomplish this, Villeneuve found ways to communicate in unique ways with his actors. When it came to his lead, Timothée Chalamet, it meant speaking a shared language.