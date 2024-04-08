Near-Perfect Horror Movies You Might Have Missed

In this day and age, there are more films being made than ever before. It's easy to miss movies, so many audiences turn to sites like Rotten Tomatoes for guidance, though that may not necessarily have an impact on the box office. There's a common misconception about how that site works, though. The score given to each film isn't a representation of how good the movie is; instead, it represents the percentage of critics who would recommend the film overall. In other words, if half of all surveyed critics loved a movie and half of them hated it, the movie would clock in at 50% Fresh. That may not seem like a great score, but all it indicates is that a movie is polarizing; you might find yourself on either side of that divide.

With that in mind, the films on this list have near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes scores. That means almost every single critic who wrote about the film thought it was worth watching. While a middle-of-the-road score might not indicate a "middling" movie, glowing scores like these are good indicators that a film is worthwhile. These are lesser-seen movies, ones that got enough attention to juice those Rotten Tomatoes numbers but maybe didn't find wide audiences outside of horror circles. They're all fantastic, though, and for various reasons, they're perfect choices for sleepless nights. There are ghosts and demons on this list, human horrors beyond comprehension, and in a few key cases, things you won't find in any other film. These horror movies are not to be missed!