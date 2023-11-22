Saltburn Ending Explained: Love Hurts

Furious, Felix stops talking to Oliver, who becomes resentful toward the object of his obsession — we're talking drinking bathwater obsessed. Things come to a boil during Oliver's "A Midsummer Night's Dream" themed birthday party, where Oliver tries to declare his love for Felix just as he is having sex with a girl.

The next morning, Felix is found dead, and the family is utterly destroyed and broken. Oliver has done enough manipulating on Elsbeth that she now trusts him more than her family and all but begs him to stay, as she and her husband try to act like nothing happened. Of course, Venetia and Farleigh suspect the truth. This means Farleigh has to go, and he soon gets mysteriously kicked out of the house for supposedly trying to sell family heirlooms. Then Venetia kills herself out of guilt. As for Oliver, he tries to have sex with Felix's grave right after the funeral.

Eventually, Elsbeth's husband Sir James (Richard E. Grant) talks Oliver into leaving the estate. Cut to about 15 years in the future, around COVID time, and Oliver finds out that Sir James has died of an illness. He oh so happens to run into Elsbeth, who invites him back to Saltburn before eventually falling ill herself — but not before she signs everything over to Oliver.

And so we get a rather unnecessary yet still delightfully sick and cool sequence revealing Oliver's Bond-villain masterplan. Turns out, he caused everything to happen, from Venetia's death and Farleigh's expulsion to Felix's death and even the initial bike accident that led to the two boys meeting. The film ends with Barry Keoghan's Oliver dancing around the house completely naked, to the tune of "Murder on the Dancefloor."