What Saru's Big Scene In The Star Trek: Discovery Premiere Means For The Final Season

This article contains spoilers for the season 5 premiere of "Star Trek: Discovery."

With an ensemble cast as large as the one in "Star Trek: Discovery," it can't be easy to find a way to give each and every major character their own moment to shine. Captain Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) is all but guaranteed to play a significant role in any given episode, naturally, as is David Ajala's Cleveland Booker. Recent seasons have even committed to shining a brighter spotlight on the supporting cast at large, devoting much more screen time and emotional heavy-lifting to characters like Sylvia Tilly (Mary Wiseman), Paul Stamets (Anthony Rapp), Dr. Culber (Wilson Cruz), and Adira (Blu del Barrio). But Doug Jones' charismatic performance as the even-keeled Saru has always helped elevate "Discovery" to greater heights, serving much of the same narrative and thematic purpose as classic franchise characters like Spock or Data.

The last season and change have given Saru some of his most dynamic material yet, from becoming a father figure to the volatile Kelpian Su'Kal (Bill Irwin) to the struggle of choosing between his responsibilities to Starfleet and his home world. But last season introduced the most surprising development of them all: a blossoming romance between himself and the Vulcan President T'Rina (Tara Rosling). The presence of various galaxy-scaled threats hasn't exactly given them much time to devote to their relationship, but the "Discovery" season 5 premiere (which /Film's Jacob Hall reviewed here) featured one major moment between the two that could tee up a much more compelling arc to come.

At the SXSW premiere of "Discovery," however, Jones teased that there might still be storm clouds on the horizon.