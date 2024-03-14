Star Trek: Discovery's Final Season Was Given A Very Apt Nickname By Its Writers [SXSW 2024]

The fifth and final season of "Star Trek: Discovery" debuts on April 4, 2024, and it is a time of ambivalence. "Discovery" has struggled throughout its tenure, unsure as to what its identity should be, or what its general vibe is. Other "Star Trek" shows always featured staunch, stone-faced diplomats in ultra-professional workplace environments. The "Discovery" characters, in contrast, are teens at a slumber party, if the teens were over-dramatic theater kids and the slumber party was held after they all lost the one-act-play competition. The crew of the U.S.S. Discovery openly discuss their feelings at all times and perpetually need shoulders to cry on. The professionalism of "Star Trek: The Next Generation" is long behind us.

But then, that seems to be what the show's fans like most about it. Captain Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) encourages both emotional vulnerability and her crew to approach one another with open hearts. They will still engage in battles and firefights — and even murder foes — but then the crew will reconnoiter to weep about how hard it all was. Sensitive souls likely appreciate the steady stream of tears and affection amidst all the death.

The farewell season seems to have been equally emotional for the actors and crew. Indeed, it was while they were filming the last few episodes that the "Discovery" cast and crew received word that the fifth season would be their last. After that, it seems that everyone looked back over the show they had been involved with since 2017 and became intensely wistful, feeling a bittersweet warmth for the adventure they had been on.

Indeed, at this year's SXSW, where "Discovery" screened its season 5 premiere, Martin-Green noted that this season was "the adventure season."