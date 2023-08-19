News Article: Star Trek: Discovery's Series Finale Was A Surprise To Everyone – Even The Director

It was announced back in March of 2023 that the upcoming fifth season of "Star Trek: Discovery" would be its last. This marks the end of an era, as Paramout+ — back when it was called CBS All Access — launched with the premiere of "Discovery" in 2017. Meanwhile, the third and final season of "Star Trek: Picard" wrapped earlier this year, "Star Trek: Prodigy" will end after its upcoming second season, and the extant episodes have been pulled from the service entirely. The glut of new "Star Trek" is now seemingly at an end.

"Discovery" has struggled its whole life. It infamously abandoned the traditional episodic structure of "Star Trek," skewing toward the more popular, modern full-season story arcs. It also drastically redesigned the franchise, including new technologies and reworked aliens that looked nothing like what came before. "Discovery" was also far more violent than Trek had ever been, featuring regular murders at the hands of, well, just about every character. Many Trekkies bristled at the show's maudlin characterizations as well, complaining that many of the main characters, including the protagonist Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green), were unbearably weepy. Regardless, the show garnered a large-enough audience and has now persisted for four seasons.

In a recent interview with Variety, prolific "Star Trek" director and actor Jonathan Frakes revealed that the cancelation of "Discovery" came as quite a surprise. Frakes has completed directing the first half of the season finale, assuming that "Discovery" would continue onto season six. It seems that when news came down from above that the series would end, he had to return to the set to ensure the tone was right.