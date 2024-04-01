Civil War Director Alex Garland Is Taking A Long, Long Break From Filmmaking

Alex Garland is about to deliver what the /Film staff has declared one of the best movies of 2024 with "Civil War" — a film that will surely give rise to a nice, pleasant, and completely unproblematic discourse. Adding to the discussions may be the fact that the massive war drama about journalists on the front lines trying to do their job in the middle of a second U.S. Civil War could also be the last movie Alex Garland ever directs.

So said the writer-director in 2022 while shooting "Civil War," claiming that he is "definitely" walking away from directing, at least for a while. In a new interview with The Guardian, Garland reiterated his goal of having his filmmaking career end with his latest A24 project. "Nothing's changed," he said about his retirement plan. "I'm in a very similar state. I'm not planning to direct again in the foreseeable future."

It's important to note here that Garland is specifically talking about the foreseeable future, not forever. He is not pulling a Hayao Miyazaki — the notorious retiree — wherein he might show up in a year and a half announcing a new film, only to retire again, then unretire, then rinse and repeat. In this new interview, Garland clarified that he still likes filmmaking: